Vedanta Interim Dividend: Stock to trade ex-date for 1100% dividend soon, check record date

Mumbai:

Stock markets have been quite volatile of late due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in tandem with an extremely weak trend in global markets. Relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also made investors risk-averse. The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to settle at 72,696.39. During the day, it plunged 1,974.52 points, or 2.64 per cent, to 72,558.44. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 601.85 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 22,512.65. However, equity benchmark indices are expected to open gap up, supported by a meaningful improvement in global sentiment following the recent decline in crude oil prices. Amid this volatility, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn additional profit on their investments. One such stock is Vedanta Ltd. However, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, in order to be eligible for this corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is when the company checks its records for stockholders.

Vedanta Dividend 2026

The board of directors of the company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 or 1,100 per cent, per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared, this will amount to Rs 4,300 crores.

Vedanta Dividend 2026 Record Date, Ex-Date

The company has informed exchanges that the record date for the purpose of payment of dividends will be March 28, 2026. The ex-date for this is also March 27, 2026.

Vedanta Dividend Payment Date

The company has not announced a date for the payment of the dividend to eligible shareholders, but said that it "shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."

PFC Dividend History

Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share, with an ex-date of August 26, 2025. The company also announced two other interim dividends of Rs 7 and Rs 8.50.

PFC Share Price

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended the last trading session in the red. It ended at Rs 645.75, a drop of Rs 26.85 or 3.99 per cent from the previous close of Rs 472.60 on the BSE.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)