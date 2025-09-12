Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Last day to subscribe - Check GMP Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Shares of all these IPOs are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 17.

Mumbai:

Today is the last day for the subscription for the three mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) - Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The public issues opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. As today is the last opportunity for investors, here we are going to compare the latest grey market premiums (GMPs) of all three IPOs to help them understand unofficial market demand and potential listing performance. However, it must be noted they are just an indicator and the actual listing price may vary from the GMP.

Urban Company IPO GMP Today

Urban Company IPO GMP today is Rs 45. This means that Urban Company's share price is trading at a premium of Rs 45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 148, representing a gain of 43.69 per cent over the issue price of Rs 103 per share.

Urban Company IPO Subscription Status Today

The initial public offering of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received 22.80 times subscription on the third day of bidding on Friday at the time of writing the report.



Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Today

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Today is Rs 10. This shows that Urban Company's share price is trading at a premium of Rs 10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 71, representing a gain of 16.39 per cent over the issue price of Rs 61 per share.

Dev Accelerator IPO Subscription Status Today

The initial public offer of Dev Accelerator Ltd garnered 32.76 times subscription on the third day of the share sale.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP Today

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today is Rs 34. This shows that Shringar House of Mangalsutra's share price is trading at a premium of Rs 34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 199, representing a gain of 20.61 per cent over the issue price of Rs 61 per share.



Shringar House of Mangalsutra PO Subscription Status Today

The initial public offering of jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd got subscribed 18.45 times on the third day of share sale on Friday.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)