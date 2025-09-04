Upper Circuit: Smallcap stock surges 20% amid GST revamp - Check details Stock in focus: According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 8614.29 per cent in 10 years and 297.65 per cent in five years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited skyrocketed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, as the GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent during a marathon 56th meeting that lasted for 10.5 hours. Shares of the company opened in green, with a slight change at Rs 52, up from the previous close of Rs 51.52. However, it surged amid a spurt in volume by more than 13.80 times. It jumped 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 61.82. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 61.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,472.58 crore.

At the time of writing the story, around 43.17 crore shares changed hands today. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 3.10 lakh. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.84. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

While the stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.49 per cent, it traded in a wide range of Rs 10.09. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 8614.29 per cent in 10 years and 297.65 per cent in five years. While the counter has gained 106.64 per cent in two years, it has corrected 23.08 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has given a negative return of 28.89 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 114.74 and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50.

Share Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 888.96 points to 81,456.67 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 265.7 points to 24,980.75.

The GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)