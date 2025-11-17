Upper Circuit Alert: Stock under Rs 100 hits upper circuit post quarterly results, check details The stock has gained 39 per cent in the past month and has delivered a multi-bagger return of 222 per cent in six months. On a yearly basis, it has rallied a whopping 500 per cent. Over the past year, the stock has increased investor wealth by 1,021 per cent.

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works, a restaurant sector company with a market cap of Rs 3,963.84 crore, were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, November 17, 2025. With this rally, the stock was trading at Rs 56.86 on the BSE and from here, the counter is very close to its 52-week high of Rs 57.73. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 5.07. At the current price, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,963.84 crore. The counter has been gaining for the last four days and has jumped 21.5 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Strong Quarterly Results

This rally in the stock was driven by the company's strong September quarter (Q2 FY26) results. The stock has gained 39 per cent in the past month and has delivered a multi-bagger return of 222 per cent in six months. On a yearly basis, it has rallied a whopping 500 per cent. Over the past year, the stock has increased investor wealth by 1,021 per cent.

Spice Lounge Food Q2 FY26 Results

The company's net profit jumped 300 per cent to Rs 3.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.83 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also increased 158 per cent to Rs 46.20 crore, compared to Rs 18 crore last year. The company's total comprehensive income increased from Rs 8.1 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.

The company recorded an EBITDA of approximately Rs 4.15 crore in Q2, reflecting improved operational performance. Total income for the quarter was Rs 49 crore, significantly higher than last year's Rs 18.2 crore.

Major Acquisition

In a recent filing, the company stated that the Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works approved the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP and the purchase of a majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC.

