Upper circuit alert: Hospitality sector stock gains 5% amid rally in benchmark indices, check details

Shares of hospitality sector stock Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd hit a 5 per cent upper circuit today, trading at Rs 30.16 on the BSE. The surge comes as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply after two days of decline, supported by falling crude oil prices and improving global market sentiment amid hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.21 per cent at Rs 29.94 against the previous close of Rs 28.73 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to hit a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 30.16. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,102.52 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.69. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall and is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 36.74. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Company Announces Mumbai 2026 Event

In its latest exchange filing on Monday, the company announced that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host the Circoloco Mumbai 2026 event at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, on April 19, 2026. This will mark the first time India is included in the global Circoloco circuit.

Circoloco began in 1999 at Ibiza’s DC-10 club and is now one of the world’s leading underground music and lifestyle brands, hosting events in cities such as Ibiza, London, Paris, New York, Miami, Tulum, and Dubai.

According to the company, the event will strengthen XORA World's experiential portfolio and open new opportunities for global lifestyle and music events in India.



Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Tuesday in early trade after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global markets amid hopes that the conflict in West Asia could conclude soon.

