Upper circuit alert: Defence stock hits 5% upper circuit for third straight session, do you own? The scrip has outperformed the sector by 4.14 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence and homeland security sectors, Apollo Micro Systems, continued to gain for the third straight session on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 and hit another 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 262.15 on the BSE. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 254 against the previous close of Rs 249.70. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 262.15 and was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,798.79 crore. The counter has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 17.14 per cent in the period. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the session at Rs 254 against the previous close f Rs 249.80. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 262.25 and 253, respectively.

The scrip has outperformed the sector by 4.14 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The latest action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of 11,696 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each pursuant to the exercise of warrants allotted on a preferential basis.

The securities allotment committee of the company has approved the allotment after receipt of the warrant exercise price of Rs 10,00,008.

Share price history

The stock has gained 14.68 per cent in one week, as against the return of 1.06 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period. However, it has corrected 22.44 per cent in three months. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2,104.79 per cent in five years and 970.44 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 117.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced the signing of an initial agreement with the Telangana government to invest Rs 1,500 crore in manufacturing defence products.

ALSO READ | No more surprise bills: Private hospitals must reveal ICU, ventilator prices upfront - Check new guidelines

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)