Trent share price: Tata Group stock falls over 8% post third quarter business update, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata group firm Trent on Tuesday faced selling pressure, tumbling over 8 per cent. The stock opened with a gap down with a loss of 4.73 per cent today at Rs 4,219.90 against the previous close of Rs 4,429.45 on the BSE It dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 4,060.65, representing a fall of 8.33 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading with a loss of 7.03 per cent at Rs 4,118, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,46,389.74. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 4,208.30 against the previous close of Rs 4,429.80. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 4,208.30 and the intraday low of Rs 4,060.