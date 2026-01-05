Towering Heights Phase-II Launched: DDA announces details on flats, pricing and booking schedule DDA Towering Heights Phase-II: For those interested, the registration process for the 2BHK flats will start on January 8, ending in March this year. T

New Delhi:

As the new year starts, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled Delhi’s first housing project to be developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy. The project, which will be the second phase of DDA’s housing scheme, is slated to be located at East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma. A total of 741 flats shall be offered to individuals (retail buyers) on a first-come, first-served basis under the Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026. According to a DDA statement, in addition to the flats mentioned above, a total of 107 flats have been kept for bulk allotment to state institutions.

Registration process to begin soon

For those interested, the registration process for the 2BHK flats will start on January 8, ending in March this year. The bookings of the flats will kick off on January 23, 2026 (Basant Panchami day). The booking process will conclude on March 31, 2026, the DDA statement added.

The DDA said, “The booking amount for each flat shall be Rs 400,000, and there will be no restriction on the number of flats that an applicant may book under the retail category.”

Price range of flats

The price of the flats will range from Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 2.35 crore. The tentative price of the flats excludes maintenance charges and applicable GST, as well as conversion and water connection charges. GST will also be added to the disposal price at the applicable rates, which presently stand at 5 per cent.

Retail buyers can submit online applications through DDA’s Awaas Portal. Buyers must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,500. Current users will not be required to pay any fee. There is also a provision of a non-refundable booking amount of Rs 4 lakh per flat. This fee will be adjusted against the disposal price after successful allotment is done.

The Towering Heights project of the DDA is a premium residential project, which has been developed under the project management supervision of NBCC.

