This specialty chemicals stock surge 20% even as market markets remain volatile today - Details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, hit a 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 35.76 today, i.e., on November 3, 2025, even as the stock market remained volatile. The stock has been rallying after the stock split and has surged 44 per cent in two days. Meanwhile, the company today announced the allotment of 91,66,00,720 bonus equity shares of Re 1 fully paid-up in the ratio of 4:1 for every one existing fully paid-up equity share.

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 32.07, representing a 7.62 per cent gain from the previous close. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38.42 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.21. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,674.42.

Fineotex Chemical Stock Split

The company recently announced in its filing that it would split the stock in a 1:2 ratio. This means that one equity share with a face value of Rs 2 will be divided into two equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Fineotex Chemical Bonus Share

The company will issue these bonus shares after the stock split, when the face value of one equity share will reach Re 1.

The company stated in its filing that it would issue bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio. This means that for every one existing equity share with a face value of Re 1, the company will issue four equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each as a free bonus.

According to the information available on BSE, the company last issued a bonus in the ratio of 1:1 approximately 10 years ago, i.e., in 2015.

Upon post-share subdivision, the company's paid-up and subscribed capital will increase from 11,45,75,090 shares to 22,91,50,180 shares, with a corresponding adjustment to the face value.

Furthermore, the authorised share capital will be revised from 14,00,00,000 shares of Rs 2 each to 120,00,00,000 shares of Rs 1 each. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company anticipates completing this corporate action by November 25, 2025.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)