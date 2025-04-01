This smallcap share jumps over 7 per cent even in weak stock market: Here's why The stock has gained after five days of consecutive fall. However, the scrip is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries gained over 7 per cent on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, even as the Indian stock market declined, with Sensex dropping over 1,200 points and Nifty 50 falling over 300 points.

The counter started the session at a 52-week low of Rs 27.54 but gained amid buying and touched the high of Rs 30.09 - a gain of 7.31 per cent from the previous close of 28.04 on the BSE. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 29.29.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 72.01 and a 52-week low of Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,467.76 crore.

On the NSE, the scrip started the session at Rs 27.75 and gained further to touch the high of Rs 30.10.

The stock has gained after five days of consecutive fall. However, the scrip is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has gained as the company has informed exchanges that that credit rating agency Care Ratings has assigned ‘CARE A2+’ rating to the short-term bank facilities of the company worth Rs 850 crore.

Securities with this rating are considered to have a strong degree of safety regarding the timely payment of financial obligations.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices slumped in early trade on Tuesday dragged by IT stocks amid uncertainty about Trump reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.13 points to 76,775.79 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 180.25 points to 23,339.10.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards.

Among the gainers, IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 5 per cent.

Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Nestle and NTPC were also trading in the positive territory.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

President Donald Trump plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US.