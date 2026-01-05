This renewable stock to be in focus as company expands into E-3W industry, check details Earlier, the company secured a rooftop solar project worth around Rs 74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System, an NSE-listed company that develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions, will be in focus as the company has announced its entry into the rapidly growing electric three-wheeler (E-3W) segment, marking a significant expansion of its clean mobility portfolio. The stock started today's session in green at Rs 80 against the previous close of Rs 79.98 on the National Stock Exchange. It later touched an intraday high and low of Rs 80.49 and 78.10, respectively. The stock ended the session at Rs 78.60 with a dip of 1.73 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,775.14 crore.

The stock traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Unveils lithium-ion battery

The company has unveiled SULTAN, a lithium-ion battery engineered specifically for electric three-wheelers, along with Zest, a dedicated battery charger designed to enhance charging efficiency and vehicle uptime for three-wheeler OEMs, dealers, and distributors.

The company also introduced Voltie, its 2 kW on-grid solar inverter engineered for residential and small-scale commercial use, further strengthening its renewable energy offerings.

Bags Rs 74 crore rooftop solar project

Earlier, the company secured a rooftop solar project worth around Rs 74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The project has been awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), Servotech said in a statement.

"Under this mandate, Servotech Renewable will conduct design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop solar plants in varying capacities for 5,886 scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled Tribe (ST) households," the company stated.

The project will be implemented through a utility-led aggregation model and includes 5 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M).

