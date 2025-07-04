This NSE SME-listed homegrown tech company to consider raising funds next week - Check details Last year, Cellecor Gadgets announced a partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India.

Mumbai:

Homegrown technology brand Cellecor Gadgets, which made Dalal Street debut almost two years ago, has informed exchanges about its next board meeting to consider fundraising. According to the information shared, the board meeting is scheduled to take place next week. During the meeting, the board will consider and decide on raising funds through the issuance of securities.

"... to consider evaluate and finalize the raising funds through permissible mode by the issuance of securities, in one or more tranches, subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from shareholders, statutory authorities, regulatory bodies, and any other applicable approvals, as the case may be," the filing reads.

The company also stated that the Trading window for dealing in the company's shares should remain closed for the designated person and their immediate relatives from July 3, 2025, until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

Partnership With Dixon Technologies

Last year, Cellecor Gadgets announced a partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India. The company said that the collaboration aims to expand its product lineup by manufacturing high-quality washing machines, further strengthening its presence in the home appliances segment.

Under this partnership, Dixon Technologies will manufacture a range of washing machines for Cellecor, leveraging its extensive expertise and state-of-the-art facilities.

IPO Listing

The shares of the company made a muted debut on the NSE SME in September 2023. The stock got listed at Rs 92 apiece, the same as the issue price.

However, the shares of the company were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit post muted listing. The stock touched intraday high of Rs 96.60 and low of Rs 88.15 apiece on the day of the listing.