This multibagger stock opens in green despite sell-off in market: Here's why

Mumbai:

Share of NSE-listed SME stock started the session in green despite a sell-off in the stock market, a day after registering a record single-day jump. The stock under discussion here is Cellecor Gadgets. The stock opened at Rs 43.25 on the NSE on Tuesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025, against the previous close of Rs 42.95. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 43.90, recording gains of 2 per cent, at a time when the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 was down 1 per cent.

However, the stock fell amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 41.50. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 41.64. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 81.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 22.07. The market cap of the company is Rs 906.63 crore.

The action in the stock comes as the company informed the National Stock Exchange about the launch of a new range of fully automatic top-load washing machines.

According to the company, it is expanding its product portfolio with the new launches. The company said that these washing machines are made in India and are designed to be affordable for a wide range of customers because of the collaboration with Dixon Technologies, India's top supplier of electronics manufacturing services, as per Cellecor.

Earlier, the homegrown consumer electronics brand announced its partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India.

The company said that the collaboration aims to expand its product lineup by manufacturing high-quality washing machines, further strengthening its presence in the home appliances segment.

Meanwhile, the company partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

"Through this partnership, the firm aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favourite gadgets delivered almost instantly," Cellecor said in a release.