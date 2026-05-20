This logistics stock surges 15% after company shares acquisition update, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links surged over 15 per cent even as benchmark indices remained volatile today. The action comes amid the company informing exchanges that its board will consider acquisitions. The stock opened in the red at Rs 22.11 against the previous close of Rs 22.54 on the BSE. However, it surged amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 8.66 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 25.95, representing a gain of 15.13 per cent. Despite the volatility in the market, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 25.64, with a gain of 13.75 per cent or Rs 3.10, at the time of writing the report. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,978.18 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25, hit on July 7, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, touched on January 27, 2026.

Company to consider strategic acquisitions

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet later this week to consider acquiring controlling stakes in two major entities.

The board meeting is scheduled for May 22, and it will discuss, consider, and potentially approve the acquisition of controlling interests in Singapore-based M/s Advent Coal Resources Pte. Limited and M/s Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited.

As per the information shared, the proposed acquisitions are planned to be executed through a preferential basis allotment.

"...by way of allotment of Equity Shares and Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares respectively, of the Company on preferential basis subject to all applicable corporate, statutory, regulatory and stock exchange approvals," the filing reads.

Share price history

The stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 15.24 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong 1,256.77 per cent return over five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 30.71 per cent, compared with a 11.59 per cent correction in the benchmark indices.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)