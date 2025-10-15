This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 6% as company allots commercial papers - Do yo own? The company recently announced that certain Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), i.e., debentures that cannot be converted into shares, had been redeemed in full on schedule.

Mumbai:

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)-backed non-banking finance company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, surged over 6 per cent today, a day after the company informed exchanges that its operations and finance committees of the board of directors have allotted 700 commercial papers having a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each and an issue price of Rs 481,822.50 per unit. According to the information shared, the company has raised a total of Rs 33,72,75,750 through this issue, with a redemption value of Rs 35 crore. These CPs have a tenor of 162 days, meaning they will mature on March 25, 2026. The issue has a yield of 8.50, and IDBI Bank Limited has been appointed as the Issue Placement Agent (IPA).

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 37.86 against the previous close of Rs 37.92. However, it rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 40.29, representing a gain of 6.25 per cent. Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.39 per cent in the period.

Redeems Non-Convertible Debentures

The company recently announced that certain Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), i.e., debentures that cannot be converted into shares, had been redeemed in full on schedule. These debentures had an interest rate of 9.95 per cent and were secured and listed.

The series of these debentures was PDL042024, and the ISIN number was INE420C07106. The company stated that each debenture had a face value of Rs 100,000. The company fully redeemed a total of 600 debentures on the due date, i.e., October 10, 2025, meaning their redemption was complete.

Simply put, the company has repaid its fixed loan, which was in the form of 600 debentures, on time. This demonstrates the company's financial standing and is a positive sign for investors.

According to Trendlyne data, SBI Life held an 8.96 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital, and LIC held a 1.12 per cent stake as of June 2025.