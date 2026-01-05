This jewellery stock gains 6% amid strong performance in December quarter: Check full details here Shares of PC Jeweller are in action as the company has reported a strong business update for the third quarter ended December 31.

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller gained 8 per cent on Monday, January 5, 2026, even as the equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade amid geopolitical tensions. The stock opened at Rs 9.90 against the previous close of Rs 9.56 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 10.32, representing a gain of 7.94 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 10.11 with a gain of 5.54 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,313.86 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 9.88 and then touched the intraday high and low of Rs 10.32 and 9.75, respectively.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 278.57 per cent in five years. In three and two years, it has given a positive return of 30.10 per cent and 77.92 per cent, respectively. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 8.16 per cent. However, the stock has corrected 34.23 per cent in one year against the gain of 7.99 per cent by the benchmark index.

Shares of PC Jeweller are in action as the company has reported a strong business update for the third quarter ended December 31. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that its standalone income increased approximately 37 per cent year-over-year due to strong customer demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

During this quarter, the company submitted a proposal to the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under this scheme, the company aims to establish 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units in rural and semi-urban areas by supporting trained goldsmith entrepreneurs with the company. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the proposal, and the company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CM-YUVA Mission under the Department of MSME and Export Promotion.

