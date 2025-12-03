This defence company allots 28,89,044 equity shares, check stock price and other details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened in green at Rs 280.55 against the previous close of Rs 280.35. Later, it hit an intraday low of Rs 269.65.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that the securities allotment committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 28,89,044 equity shares of Re 1 each. The issued and paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 35,72,80,744, consisting of equivalent numbers of equity shares of Re 1 each. The company also said that the allotted equity shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 280.95 against the previous close of Rs 280.15 on the BSE. However, it dipped amid selling pressure and touched the low of Rs 270, a fall of 3.62 per cent from the previous close. The stock witnessed a trend reversal and has fallen after two days of consecutive gains. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 270.25 with a fall of 3.53 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,070.66 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened in green at Rs 280.55 against the previous close of Rs 280.35. Later, it hit an intraday low of Rs 269.65.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The counter has delivered a multibagger return of 2221.89 per cent in five years and 898.52 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 124.20 per cent. However, it has corrected by 10.90 per cent in three months, as against the positive return of 5.58 per cent by the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore. The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.