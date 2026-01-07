This BSE smallcap stock in focus after getting credit ratings reaffirmation, check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Nandan Denim traded in the green as rating agency Infomerics Ratings has released updated ratings on the bank facilities of the company. Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed Nandan Denim's 'IVR BBB/Stable for the long-term bank facilities and ‘IVR A3+' for the short-term facilities. The total rated facilities amount to Rs 339.74 crore. The outlook on the long-term rating continues to remain Stable.

The stock opened flat at Rs 2.92 on the BSE, and later gained to touch the high of Rs 2.94. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 423.79. The counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Nandan Denim Q2 FY26 Results

Income from operations fell 7.70 per cent to Rs 786.51 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26) from Rs 852.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company's expenses also declined in the September quarter. Nandan Denim's expenses in Q2 were Rs 778.20 crore, compared to ₹840.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

If we talk about profit, the company's profit in Q2 increased by 7.64 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 9.44 crore, which was Rs 8.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

Share market today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiment.

Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged markets lower during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down 42.35 points to 26,128.90.

ALSO READ | Coal India subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal sets IPO price, check subscription date and other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)