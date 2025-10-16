This BSE smallcap company announces quarterly results, check net profit, revenue and other details The stock opened in green today at Rs 57.01 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 56.01. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 57.60. In between, it touched the low of Rs 55.52.

Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared, the net profit of MIC Electronics increased by 1.88 per cent to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 2.13 crore during the same quarter in the previous year. Sales of the company were up by 37.98 per cent to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 27.46 crore in the corresponding three months ending in the previous year.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green today at Rs 57.01 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 56.01. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 57.60. In between, it touched a low of Rs 55.52.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 55.79, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,344.60 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 98.50, hit on October 16, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has remained almost flat in the last week. In the last month, the stock has fallen by more than 19 per cent, but in the previous three months, it has risen by 4 per cent. However, if we look at the data from the last six months, the stock has fallen by 5 per cent.

The stock has fallen by 41 per cent over the last year. However, over the previous two years, the stock has risen by more than 45 per cent, in the last three years by more than 376 per cent and in the last five years by more than 8,194 per cent.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in global markets amid US Fed rate cut hopes.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 407.67 points to 83,013.10 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 104 points to 25,427.55.