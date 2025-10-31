This BSE smallcap company announces dividend - Check amount and other details Along with the financial results, the company has also announced an interim dividend for its investors and said that it will incorporate a new subsidiary.

Technology-driven financial company Share India Securities has announced its quarterly results for the financial year 2025-26. Along with the financial results, the company has also announced an interim dividend for its investors and said that it will incorporate a new subsidiary with an investment of Rs 6 crore. The firm said that the investment will be made in one or more tranches and once the deal is finalised, the firm will become a related party company of Share India Securities.

"Approved the proposal for incorporation of a new subsidiary with the proposed name of Share India Greyhill Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies (‘Proposed Subsidiary’), and to make an investment up to Rs. 6,00,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore Only) in the equity shares of the proposed Subsidiary Company."

Interim Dividend 2025

The company's board members have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share with a face value Rs 2 each.

“Declared 2nd interim dividend of ₹0.40/- (Forty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of ₹2/- (Rupees Two only) each,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Quarterly Results

The company's net profit in the July-September quarter fell 25 per cent to Rs 93.22 crore. Its net profit in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 124.26 crore. Revenue from core operations also declined 24.6 per cent to Rs 340.95 crore, compared to Rs 452.75 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 198.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 199.60. However, it fell amid profit booking to touch the low of Rs 184.05. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 185.10 with a fall of 7.26 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,038.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 325, and the 52-week low is Rs 127.60.