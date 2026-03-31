Texmaco Rail shares to be in focus as company bags Rs 421 crore order, check full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (Texrail) will be in focus when markets open on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, as the company has announced that it has bagged a contract worth over Rs 421 crore from JSW Group companies for the supply of freight wagon rakes. The order also reflects the growing participation of private players in rail logistics, driven by Indian Railways' policy initiatives to improve freight movement efficiency and reduce logistics costs. The wagons are designed to support high-capacity container transport and are expected to improve logistics efficiency across industrial supply chains, particularly for the movement of containerised cargo.

"This order from JSW Group companies further strengthens Texmaco's long-standing role in supporting India's expanding private freight wagon ecosystem," Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, part of the Adventz Group, is a listed company and a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector.

Texmaco share price

Shares of the company ended the last trading session at Rs 78.80 with a fall of Rs 4.80 or 5.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 83.60 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had touched an intraday high and low of Rs 83.45 and Rs 78.15, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,206.09 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 189 and a 52-week low of Rs 78.15.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 223.88 per cent in five years and 85.98 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 42.36 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as against the dip of 15.54 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 26.17. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)