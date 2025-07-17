Tech Mahindra Share Price: IT stock falls over 2% post quarterly results - Check details Tech Mahindra Share Price: Technically, it trades higher than the 100-day moving average but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services firm Tech Mahindra dipped over 2 per cent on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The fall comes a day after the company announced its quarterly results, reporting a marginal 0.2 per cent dip in revenue sequentially. The stock opened almost flat at Rs 1,607.90 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,607.95. Later, it fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,575 - a dip of 2.11 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading in the red, down 1.69 per cent.

The stock was among the top losers on the BSE Sensex pack in the early trade. It has fallen after two days of consecutive gains. Technically, it trades higher than the 100-day moving average but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The counter had settled 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,609 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The financial results were announced after the closing of market hours.

52-Week High, Low

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,807.70, hit on December 12, 2024 and the 52-week low is Rs 1,209.40, touched on April 7, 2025.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,583.40 against the previous close of Rs 1,607.90 and touched the intraday low of Rs 1,583.40.

Tech Mahindra Quarterly Results

The company has reported a nearly 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. It had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The Pune-based company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of 2025-26 grew 2.65 per cent to Rs 13,351.2 crore from Rs 13,005.5 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit declined by 2.2 per cent, and revenue saw a marginal dip of 0.2 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Discretionary cuts and run-offs hit revenues, and the company expects deal wins to start reflecting in the numbers from the second quarter onwards.