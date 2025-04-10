TCS Dividend 2025: Tech major declares final dividend of Rs 30 - Check details TCS Q4 Results 2025, TCS Dividend 2025: IT major's consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 64,479 crore in the quarter ending March, 2025.

