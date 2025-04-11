Tata Steel Share Price: Stock gains 6 per cent a day after company announces to slash 1,600 jobs at Netherland Tata Steel Share Price: Stock gains 6 per cent a day after company announces to slash 1,600 jobs at Netherlands facility

Tata Steel Share Price: Shares of Tata Steel gained over 6 per cent on Friday, i.e. on April 11, 2025. The counter opened gap up at Rs 134.95 on the BSE - a gain of 6.09 per cent from the previous close of Rs 127.20. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 132.65. On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 134.67 against the previous close of Rs 127.18. The counter was trading at Rs 132.60, with a gain of 4.26 per cent.

The 52-week high and low of the stock on the BSE are Rs 184.60 and Rs 122.60, respectively. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,65,592.87 crore.

Tata Steel Job Cut

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will cut 1,600 jobs in management and support roles at its Netherlands plant as part of its "transformation programme". According to the company, the decision has been made to improve production efficiency, lower costs, and increase margins.

The Indian steel maker said that it has submitted a Request for Advice to the Central Works Council to commence consultation on the transformation plan. It has also informed trade unions about the plan, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Tata Steel owns a steel manufacturing plant at IJmuiden in the Netherlands, which produced an estimated 6.75 MTPA of liquid steel in FY25.

“This reorganisation is expected to lead to a loss of 1,600 management and support function roles. Certain changes are also being made in the local management board of TSN,” Tata Steel said.

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tata Steel Nederland, said: "We will ensure that Tata Steel Nederland returns to its pre-eminent position as one of the most efficient steel making sites in Europe, producing high-quality steel for our customers.

Tata Steel Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 366.47 per cent in five years to its investors. However, it has corrected 19 per cent in one year. In the last six months, it has given a negative return of 18.33 per cent. So far this year, it has dipped 2.85 per cent.