Tata Power reportedly signs PPA with Gujarat Govt for Mundra Power plant, shares jump 5%

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Power gained 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday amid reports that Gujarat has approved a revised power supply pact with Tata Power. The stock started the trading session at Rs 402, up from the previous close of Rs 398.50 on the BSE. The scrip gained further amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.80 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 418.4, representing a gain of 4.99 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low was Rs 332.10, reached on March 7, 2025. The counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 407.65 with a gain of 2.30 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,30,258.02 crore.

Gujarat approves new Tata Power deal

According to reports, the state has approved a revised power supply pact with the company. This has cleared the way to resume long-term supply from its 4-gigawatt Mundra plant.

Tata Power profit rises in Q3

The company posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194 crore in the December quarter, owing to lower revenues.

It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,188 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income trimmed to Rs 14,269.08 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 15,793.43 crore in the year-ago period, registering a fall of around 10 per cent.

Expenses stood at Rs 13,465.06 crore as against Rs 14,249.35 crore in Q3FY25.

In April-December 2025, the company's net profit rose around 7 per cent to Rs 3,702.04 crore from Rs 3,469.28 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)