Tata Consumer Share Price: Stock gains over 8 per cent - Here's why

Tata Consumer Share Price: Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained over 8 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on April 2, 2025. The stock opened in green at Rs 1010.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 991.90. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,073.55 - a gain of 8.28 per cent from the last trading price of Tuesday.

On technical parameters, Tata Consumer Products stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Tata Consumer Share Price: What's fuelling this surge?

The surge in the share price of Tata Consumer Products comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock and raised its price target.

The global brokerage firm has tagged a 'BUY' rating with a new target of Rs 1,200 per share.

Tata Consumer Mergers

Last year, FMCG maker Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) merged its three wholly-owned subsidiaries after getting approval from NCLT and other regulatory clearances.

TCPL has merged its wholly-owned subsidiaries Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, NourishCo Beverages Ltd, and Tata SmartFoodz Ltd with the company, according to a statement from Tata Group FMCG arm.

"We wish to inform you that the conditions outlined under Clause 17 of the Scheme, including the filing of certified copies of the order with the Registrar of Companies, of the respective companies, in Form INC-28, have been duly completed. Accordingly, in terms of the Scheme, the effective date of the scheme (of merger) is September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

TCPL's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

The company which has a consolidated turnover of Rs 15,206 crore owns key beverage brands including Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+.

With PTI inputs