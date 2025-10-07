Tata Capital IPO GMP vs LG Electronics IPO GMP vs WeWork IPO GMP vs Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP: Details Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 57 per cent on the second day of bidding today i.e. October 7, 2025, receiving bids for 18.85 crore shares against 33.34 crore shares on offer.

Several IPO are open for subscription today, i.e. on October 7, 2025. While some public issues will close for subscription today, others will remain open for a few days. Among the initial public offerings (IPOs) that are open for subscription today are Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, WeWork India Management and Anantam Highways Trust. If you are still unsure about which option is better for you, consider reviewing the latest grey market prices (GMPs) of these IPOs. However, it is important to note is that the grey market premium indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. While a high GMP may reflect strong market demand and positive sentiment, it is not a guarantee of the IPO's actual listing price or performance.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 57 per cent on the second day of bidding today, i.e. October 7, 2025, receiving bids for 18.85 crore shares against 33.34 crore shares on offer.

According to Investorgain, Tata Capital IPO GMP today is Rs 7. This indicates the Tata Capital share price is expected to list at Rs 333, a gain of 2.15 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 326.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today

The initial public offer of LG Electronics India got subscribed to 24 per cent so far on the first day of bidding today. The Rs 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on October 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.

As per Investorgain, the company’s stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 335. The stock is therefore expected to list at Rs 1,475, representing a gain of 29.39 per cent.

WeWork IPO GMP Today

The initial public offering of WeWork India Management Ltd. was subscribed to 72 per cent on the third day of the share sale on Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 615-648 per share.

As per Investorgain, the company’s stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 0. The stock is therefore expected to list at Rs 648.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO GMP Today

Anantam Highways Trust opened for subscription today. The company has set a price band between Rs 98 and Rs 100 per unit.

As per Investorgain, no major movement is observed in the GMP of Anantam Highways Trust.