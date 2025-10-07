Weak Debut: Glottis shares list at 35% discount on NSE, bounces back post listing Glottis IPO listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics service provider Glottis Ltd. garnered a 2.05 times subscription on the final day.

Shares of logistics service provider Glottis Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Shares of the company list at a 35 per cent discount over the issue price of Rs 129 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The share price is listed at Rs 84, representing a discount of 34.88 per cent to the IPO price. On the BSE, the share debuted at Rs 88, a discount of Rs 41 or 31.78 per cent. The listing was below expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) for Glottis IPO suggested a flat debut.

Shares Bounce Back Post Listing

​However, the shares of the company bounced back after weak listing. The stock jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 93, a gain of 5.6 per cent from the opening price. Last seen, the shares were trading at Rs 89.20, representing a gain of 5.68 per cent. In between, it touched a low of Rs 81.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 826.08 crore.

Glottis IPO Received Modest Response

Earlier, Glottis garnered 2.05 times the subscription on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. According to details available with the NSE, the Rs 307-crore share sale received bids for 4,12,93,878 shares against 2,01,23,929 shares on offer.

While non-institutional investors attracted 2.97 times subscription, the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.87 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.42 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the company had mobilised around Rs 55 crore from anchor investors.

What Does The Company Do?

Glottis is a leading multi-modal, integrated logistics service provider with a specialised focus on energy supply chain solutions. It serves customers across multiple industries, including renewable energy, engineering products, granite & minerals, logistics, home appliances, timber, agro, consumer durables, automobile, chemicals, plywood, textiles, construction, medical, and FMCG.

