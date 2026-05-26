Suzlon Energy Share Price: Stock gains after revenue surges 45%, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon trade in green after the company announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of the FY26. The counter started the trading session in the red as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade amid a mixed trend in Asian equities and a rise in crude oil prices. The counter started the trading session at Rs 53.75 against the previous close of Rs 53.88 on the BSE. However, it surged to a high of Rs 55.49, representing a gain of 1.61 per cent, or 2.98 per cent, from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 55.17, up 2.39 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 75,668.33 crore.

Company's revenue rises 45%

The action in the stock comes as the company's revenue from operations rose 44.86 per cent to Rs 5,468 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,774 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the company reported a 5.6 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,114 crore in the March quarter of FY26, mainly due to a lesser benefit of deferred tax credit. The consolidated net profit was Rs 1,181 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,468 crore in the latest fourth quarter from Rs 3,774 crore in the same period a year ago. During the full fiscal 2025-26, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 3,163 crore from Rs 2,072 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations also increased to Rs 16,679 crore in FY26 from Rs 10,851 crore a year ago.

Suzlon Energy Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 289.71 per cent in 10 years and 903.84 per cent in five years. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained just 4.61 per cent as against the correction of 10.60 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)