Sun Pharma Share Price: Stock drops over 4% post Trump's tariffs on branded drugs, Nifty pharma falls over 2%

Shares of pharmaceutical companies fell in the opening session on Friday, September 26, 2025, after US President Donald Trump unveiled a fresh round of punishing tariffs on a broad range of imported goods, including 100 per cent duties on branded drugs. Among the biggest losers were the Mumbai-based drug major Sun Pharma. The stock opened gap down with a loss of 2.3 per cent today at 1590.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,628. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,547.25, a fall of 4.96 per cent from the last closing price. This is also its fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,960.20. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,595 with a loss of 2.03 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,82,984.50 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 1,585 against the previous close of Rs 1,627.40. The stock touched a low of Rs 1,548 and a high of Rs 1,601.80.

Nifty Pharma Drops 2%

Nifty Pharma fell over 2 per cent in the early trade on Friday, as news of a 100 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical products negatively impacted sentiment.

"India, being an exporter of generic drugs, is unlikely to be impacted by this. But perhaps the President’s next target can be the generic drugs. This decision may have a sentimental impact on pharmaceutical stocks," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Other Pharma Stocks Under Pressure

All pharma stocks of the Nifty Pharma pack traded in the red. Among the biggest losers are Laurus Labs, Biocon, Ajanta Pharma, Divis Lab, Mankind Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, and Lupin.

Trump To Put Import Taxes



President Donald Trump has said that he will put import taxes of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical drugs, 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture and 25 per cent on heavy trucks starting on October 1.