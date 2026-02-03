Stocks to watch today: Tata Chemicals, Hyundai Motor India and Ather Energy among shares in focus Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on February 2, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,446.33 crore.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices rebounded on Monday after the Budget day drubbing amid value buying in blue-chip oil & gas, banking and auto shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 81,666.46. During the day, it climbed 1,009.31 points or 1.25 per cent to a high of 81,732.25. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent to end at 25,088.40. During the day, it advanced 282.65 points or 1.13 per cent to 25,108.10. Amid US stocks rising on Tuesday and key announcements regarding the India–US trade deal, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a strong positive note. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,898.50, up by 763 points from its previous close of 25,135.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on February 2, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,446.33 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals shares will be in focus as the company has reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 53 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the Tata Group company declined by 1.11 per cent to Rs 3,550 crore during the quarter under review compared with Rs 3,590 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has reported a 6.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on exports along with GST 2.0 and festive demand propelling sales in the domestic market.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,160.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Awfis

Real estate firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Monday reported a 43 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.65 crore in the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 15.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 410.95 crore in the October-December quarter of this fiscal from Rs 331.46 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has reported narrowing of the net loss to Rs 85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company reported a net loss of Rs 198 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

UPL Ltd

UPL Ltd on Monday posted a 43 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 490 crore for the December quarter on higher base effect. The company had reported higher net profit of Rs 853 core in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year because of tax refunds to the tune of Rs 499 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Lifespace

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore for the December quarter on higher income and exceptional gains. The company, which is part of Mahindra Group, had posed a net loss of Rs 22.47 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)