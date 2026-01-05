Stocks to watch today: Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank among shares in focus Stocks To Watch Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on January 2, 2026, buying equities worth Rs 289.80 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 677.38 crore.

Mumbai:

After concluding last week on an optimistic note and touching a fresh all-time high, Indian equity markets are expected to start the week on a bullish note, supported by firm global cues and positive sentiment from the strong Q3 earnings season. Asian stocks registered a gain following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a weekend raid. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty futures also indicate a positive opening as it opened higher than the previous close. Gift Nifty opened at 26,531.50 against the previous close of 26,468, with a gain of 63.5 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on January 2, 2026, buying equities worth Rs 289.80 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 677.38 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today



Coal India (CIL)

Coal India Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) is set to open its initial public offering on January 9, marking the first public issue of 2026. The company will announce key details, such as price band, lot size and issue structure today.

Bank of Baroda

Shares of Bank of Baroda will be in focus as state-owned bank has registered a credit growth of 14.57 per cent to Rs 13.44 lakh crore in the third quarter of FY26 ending December 2025. The total outstanding credit was Rs 11.73 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The stock will be in focus as the bank has stated that its global business rose 9.57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28.92 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The auto stock is in focus as the company is set to launch it XUV 7XO, the facelifted version of the XUV700.

Marico

Home-grown FMCG player Marico has witnessed "steady demand" trends during the December quarter and remain "optimistic" about a gradual improvement in consumption in the quarters ahead.

Vedanta

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd has reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore during the December quarter. However, production of steel, and oil and gas dropped during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

