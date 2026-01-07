Stocks to watch today: IRB Infrastructure, Titan, Lodha Developers, Senco Gold among stocks in focus Stocks to watch today: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Trust will be in focus as the company has bagged a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront consideration of Rs 3,087 crore.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the last trading session on a negative note amid profit booking at higher levels and subdued sentiment. At the close, the Sensex ended 376.28 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 85,063.34, while the Nifty slipped 71.60 points or 0.27 per cent to 26,178.70. Meanwhile, markets are likely to open on a flat and cautious note on January 7, 2025, amid mixed global cues because of rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound. Gift Nifty opened at 26,211.50 against the previous close of 26,279.50, with a dip of 68 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on January 6, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,749.35 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

IRB Infrastructure

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Trust will be in focus as the company has bagged a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront consideration of Rs 3,087 crore. The company, in its exchange filing, said that the project is part of NHAI's earlier announced asset monetisation programme and that the development marks its entry into Odisha.

Titan

The stock of jewellery and watch maker Titan will be in focus as it has reported a whopping 40 per cent annual growth in its standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26, aided by surging gold prices.

Lodha Developers

Realty firm Lodha Developers has reported a 25 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 5,620 crore for the quarter ended December, driven by stronger demand for its housing properties. The company had posted sales bookings of Rs 4,510 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Consumer

The FMCG company has delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of the financial year 2026. The company is confident of a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters, supported by falling inflation and improving affordability following lower GST rates.

Senco Gold

Senco achieved 51 per cent YoY growth, following 6.5 per cent in Q2 and 28 per cent in Q1, for a 31 per cent growth in the first 9 months.

