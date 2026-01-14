Stocks to watch today: Infosys, ICIC Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on January 13, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,181.78 crore.

Indian equity markets saw a volatile session on Tuesday, with the Nifty ending 58 points lower and the Sensex falling 250.48 points to close at 83,627.69. After a gap-up open, the market faced consistent selling pressure at higher levels. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainties, markets are expected to trade steadily to mildly cautious today. While select Asian markets are showing some strength, global cues are mixed, with US indices ending overnight in the red. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,752.50, down 18 points from the previous close of 25,770.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on January 13, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,181.78 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Quarterly results

There are several companies, including IT major Infosys and Groww, that are set to announce their third quarter results today. Some other noted names in the list are HDFC AMC and Waaree Renewable.

ICICI Lombard

General insurer ICICI Lombard has reported a 9 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 659 crore for the three months ended December 2025. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 724 crore in October-December FY25.

Tata Elxsi

The company has announced its quarterly results and has posted a revenue of Rs 953 crore, an increase of 3.9 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter). The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 179.1 crore, a gain of 15.7 per cent QoQ but a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip.

Indian Hotels Company

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced its foray into Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, with the signing of a 100-key greenfield Ginger hotel. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 28 hotels in Tamil Nadu, including 10 under development.

NLC India

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Saurashtra and Kutch Region held on 12th January 2026 at Rajkot.

