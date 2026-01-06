Stocks to watch today: State-owned ONGC, SAIL, Dabur, Trent and HDFC Bank among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on January 5, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,764.07 crore.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the session on January 5, 2026, on a negative note amid profit booking at higher levels. They are set for a mildly positive start, with GIFT Nifty signalling early strength and positive global cues. Gift Nifty opened at 26,419 against the previous close of 26,320, with a gain of 99 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on January 5, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,764.07 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)



Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will be in focus as the company said that the total electricity trade volume in the October-December quarter rose 11.9 per cent to 34.08 billion units. During the quarter, the exchange traded 18.63 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 29.8 per cent year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has informed exchanges that it will take a 50 per cent stake in two joint venture companies that will own and operate very large ethane carriers (VLECs) in partnership with Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines, marking the state-owned firm's entry into specialised ethane shipping.

SAIL

State-owned SAIL has reported a 37 per cent year-on-year growth in sales to 2.1 million tonnes in December 2025. It had achieved sales of 1.5 million tonnes (MT) in December 2024

"This is the best ever showing for the month of December and saw the company scale new peaks across product categories and different sales channels with significant inventory reduction," SAIL said.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private-sector lender, reported a 12 per cent increase in loan growth to Rs 28.44 lakh crore in the December quarter. Total advances were Rs 25.42 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Dabur

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India has said that it expects consolidated revenue to rise in the mid-single digit and profit after tax to grow ahead of revenue in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, during which it has witnessed early signs of demand recovery due to GST rate revisions.

In its update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), Dabur India said that in October 2025, distributors and retailers focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory in the channel.

Trent

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd has reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter ended December 31. The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

IndusInd Bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 13.1 per cent decline in loan growth to Rs 3.19 lakh crore in the October-December quarter.

ALSO READ | India's demand for office space rises 25%, Bengaluru dominates at city level

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)