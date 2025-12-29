Stocks to watch today: NBCC, PNB, RailTel, Ola Electric Mobility among stocks in focus NBCC (India), a public sector undertaking (PSU) company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, shares will be in focus as the company will receive a 21.23-acre land parcel in south Delhi as part of a settlement with the Delhi government.

Mumbai:

After closing the holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, Indian equity markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly positive note amid persistent Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) outflows and Gift Nifty futures hovering around 26,100, slightly higher than the previous close. Gift Nifty opened at 26,096.50 against the previous close of 26,074, trading at a premium of 22.50. On the institutional front, FIIs were net sellers on December 26 and offloaded equities worth Rs 317.56 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,772.56 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

NBCC (India), a public sector undertaking (PSU) company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, shares will be in focus as the company will receive a 21.23-acre land parcel in South Delhi as part of a settlement with the Delhi government. The PSU plans to develop a mixed-use real estate project on the site, with an estimated revenue of about Rs 8,500 crore.

Coforge

Noida-based information technology company Coforge has approved raising up to USD 550 million through a qualified institutional placement. Separately, the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Encora for Rs 17,032 crore from Advent International, Warburg Pincus and other shareholders.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Shares of the PSU bank will be in focus as the company has reported a broad fraud of Rs 2,434 crore to the RBI against the erstwhile promoters of SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance. These companies were successfully resolved under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by the NCLT.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)

RailTel has received an international order worth Rs 198.37 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs for implementing data centre infrastructure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ethiopia. According to the information available, the project will be executed by December 2029.

Ola Electric

The company has scaled up deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Massive credit card rule change alert: ICICI Bank to charge more and limit rewards - Full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)