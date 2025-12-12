Stocks to be in focus today: HUDCO, NBCC and Tata Power among shares on investors' radar Stocks to watch on December 12: As markets appear well-poised for a strong opening amid a rally in global markets, let's have a look at some of the stocks that will be in focus on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Mumbai:

After showing weakness in the last three sessions, benchmark indices witnessed a promising recovery from lower levels on Thursday, i.e. on December 11, 2025. Nifty witnessed a relief rally from the lows and closed the day higher by 140 points, and the Sensex was up by 427 points following the US Federal Reserve rate cut of 25 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.50–3.75 per cent. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 106.5 points at 26,132.50, compared to the previous close of 26,026. As markets appear well-poised for a strong opening amid a rally in global markets, let's have a look at some of the stocks that will be in focus on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Stocks to watch on December 12

HUDCO

Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE), will be in focus today as the PSU has raised Rs 1,905 crore by issuing bonds. In a statement on Thursday, the company said the amount was raised through a 7-year bond issuance at a competitive coupon of 6.98 per cent on the SEBI-mandated electronic bidding platform.

Tata Power

Tata Power has informed exchanges on Thursday that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Maharatna company REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Ltd, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Vedanta

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium, and PGE block under Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III. This will further strengthen the company’s critical minerals portfolio.

Infosys

IT major Infosys has informed the exchanges that it has completed the share buyback and announced the extinguishment of 10 crore equity shares through a tender offer at a face value of Rs 5 per share. The

NBCC

State-owned construction firm NBCC has secured multiple orders amounting to Rs 289.39 crore. NALCO and SAIL Bokaro have given the order.

ALSO READ | Are 50-paise coins still valid? Here's what Reserve Bank of India said - Full details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)