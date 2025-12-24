Stocks in focus: NHPC, GAIL, Belrise Industries and Tata Motors among shares to be on investors' radar today Stocks in focus today: Gift Nifty is higher and trading at a premium of 27.50 from Nifty Futures close on Tuesday. This indicates a flat-to-positive start for the markets.

Mumbai:

A day after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed narrow-range activity, stock markets are expected to begin today’s session with a mildly positive yet cautious bias. While the Nifty closed 5 points higher, the Sensex was down 43 points in yesterday's session. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty is higher and trading at a premium of 27.50 from Nifty Futures close on Tuesday. This indicates a flat-to-positive start for the markets. On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on December 23 and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,794.80 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,812.37 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

NHPC

Shares of India's largest hydropower company NHPC will be in focus as its much-delayed 2,000 MW Subansiri hydropower project along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary started commercial production partially. The commercial production has begun after a delay of 13 years from the original completion schedule.

Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries will be in focus as SBI Mutual Fund and BlackRock has bought a combined stake of 6.56 per cent from a promoter entity of the automotive systems manufacturer for about Rs 897 crore through open market transactions.

Coal India

Coal India has approved the stock market debut of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of mining major Coal India Ltd (CIL) – with the latter’s board of directors according in-principle approval for the listing.

Ceigall India

EPC player Ceigall India has secured a Rs 550-crore solar project under the PM-KUSUM Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. The order has been placed by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) for setting up solar PV-based power generating stations with an aggregate capacity of 130 MW (AC) under the C component of the scheme.

GAIL

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chhattisgarh government for exploring the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced that it will roll out five new electric vehicle models, including the premium product range Avinya, and invest up to Rs 18,000 crore by 2029-30, as it looks to retain a dominant market share of 45-50 per cent in the country's growing electric vehicle segment.

ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends soon: Step-by-step guide to complete the process before it’s too late

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)