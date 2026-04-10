Stock under Rs 50 opens gap up, extends rally to 4th consecutive session post this update

Mumbai:

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, a leading player in construction and infrastructure, continued their upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, April 10, 2026, despite ongoing market volatility. Amid the rally in the markets, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 4.62 per cent at Rs 37.40 against the previous close of Rs 35.75. With this gain, the counter has risen 18.3 per cent in the period. Later, the stock jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 37.53 to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit. This is the third consecutive session in which the stock has hit its upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 767.05. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 36.60.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 91.89, hit on January 16, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 31.14, touched on April 6, 2026. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company shares expansion details

The rally in the stock comes as the company has shared details about its expansion. According to the information shared, the company has diversified its operations in furniture manufacturing by incorporating RDB Ergoflex LLP.

While the date of incorporation has not been finalised, the company said it will contribute 51 per cent of the proposed LLP's total capital. "Upon incorporation, the proposed LLP will be a related party of the company," the company said in the exchange filing.

As per the information shared, the total capital contribution to the LLP is set at Rs 1 crore, with the company contributing its share via cash. The entity will be incorporated in India and requires regulatory approvals, including a factory license and an NOC from the West Bengal Pollution Board.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 1259.78 per cent over 10 years and 2160.84 per cent over 5 years. However, it has corrected 20.61 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)