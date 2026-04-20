Stock under Rs 50 in focus after certification by Confederation of Indian Industry, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Rathi Steel And Power Limited, a manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel long products, are in focus today. The stock opened gap up at Rs 22.74 with a gain of 5.67 per cent against the previous close of Rs 21.52 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 22.80, representing a gain of 5.9 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading in green at Rs 22.75, up 5.72 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 196.48 crore. The stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 8.11 per cent in that period. Today's action in the counter comes even as the stock market turned volatile after rising in early trade amid conflicting developments in West Asia and a surge in crude oil prices.

Receives certification from CCI

The action also comes after the company informed exchanges that Rathi Powertech brand TMT bars manufactured at its Ghaziabad unit have received the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) GreenPro ecolabel certification. The company said that the certification reflects its commitment to a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

In the filing, the company stated that this GreenPro certification, a Type-1 ecolabel, applies specifically to Fe 550 grade TMT bars manufactured at RSPL's state-of-the-art plant in Ghaziabad. This certification will be an important benchmark for the company, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable production and environmental protection.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 33.55, hit on May 19, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.50, touched on March 30, 2026. The stock has outperformed the sector by 4.63 per cent and trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 979.52 per cent over five years but has corrected by 62.22 per cent over two years.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)