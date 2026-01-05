Stock under Rs 50 ends session in green even as markets decline on selling in blue-chips: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 34.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of global food chain company Spice Lounge Food Works ended the volatile session in the green even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India. The stock started today's session in the green at Rs 41 against the previous close of Rs 39.86 on the BSE. It later rose to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 41.85. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,817.46 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 7.69. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 10.22 per cent in the period.

Stock under ST ASM-4

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 34.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 322.39 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 85,439.62. During the day, it tanked 446.68 points or 0.52 per cent to 85,315.33.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 26,373.20, the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 78.25 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 26,250.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar link deadline over: Here's how to check if your PAN is active or not

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)