Stock under Rs 200 in focus as company incorporates new subsidiary, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of technology-driven financial company Share India Securities are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved the incorporation of a subsidiary. The stock started the trading session in the red as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, drifted lower in early trade amid geopolitical tensions and sustained foreign fund outflows. The counter opened at Rs 158.50, up from the previous close of Rs 159 on the BSE. It later dipped to Rs 157.25 before bouncing back to hit the high of Rs 160.50. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 158.95 with a fall of 0.03 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,478.23.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 158.96 and later touched the high of Rs 160.85 and the low of Rs 157.01.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 308, hit on January 7, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 127.70, touched on September 30, 2025.

Company to incorporate a new subsidiary

The Board of Directors has approved the formation of a new subsidiary company and investment in it through equity share capital. The proposed name of this subsidiary was 'Share India Greyhill Private Limited' or any other name approved by the Registrar of Companies. "The company has CIN: U64990UP2026PTC240582 and is registered under the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur," the company said.

The company also said that it has received the Certificate of Incorporation of this subsidiary from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on January 6, 2026 at 2:38 pm.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 348.07 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 25.13 per cent in three years, 56.39 per cent in two years and 47.76 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 3.07 per cent against the fall of 0.45 per cent in the benchmark index.

