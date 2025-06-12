Stock split on cards? Shares of this smallcap IT company jumps 10% ahead of board meeting The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on June 14, 2025, to consider raising funds and a stock split.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT company Kellton Tech Solutions are in action today, i.e. on June 12, 2025. The action in the stock comes ahead of the board meeting on June 14, wherein the board may consider proposals for a stock split and others. The counter opened in the green with a gain of 2.17 per cent at Rs 130.70 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 127.15. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 139.8 - a surge of 9.86 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and traded with a gain of 8.53 per cent. The positive momentum in the stock continues even as the markets gave up early gains on sluggish global peers and tensions in the Middle East.

On the NSE, the counter opened at Rs 131 against the previous close of Rs 127.10. It hit the intraday high of Rs 139.69.

The stock, which has outperformed the sector by 8.22 per cent, trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 184.30, and its 52-week low is Rs 95.05. The company's market cap is Rs 1,338.38.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 121 per cent in two years. While it has given a positive return of 30.85 per cent in one year, the counter has corrected 13.44 per cent so far this year.

Stock Split On Cards?

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on June 14, 2025, to consider raising funds and a stock split.

"...to consider the proposal of Alteration of the share Capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- Each," the company said in the exchange filing.

The board will also consider and approve the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares, convertible debentures, or other equity-linked securities.