Stock markets today December 5: Sensex surges over 220 points, Nifty above 24,500 in early trade

Stock markets update for December 5.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened in green amid positive global cues on Thursday. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 226.41 points to 81,182.74. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 71.7 points to 24,539.15. On Wednesday, the stock market opened with gains and closed on a positive note. However, the market experienced significant volatility during the day's trading session. Despite the major gains observed during the trading hours, they ultimately diminished by the end of the session.

On Thursday, out of the 30 companies in the Sensex, 19 opened with gains in the green zone, while 9 companies opened in the red zone with losses. The remaining 2 companies opened without any change. Similarly, in the Nifty, 25 companies opened with gains in the green zone, and 24 companies opened in the red zone with declines, while 1 company opened without any change.

IT companies' stocks opened in green with gains

Among the Sensex companies, Infosys saw the highest opening gain of 1.04%. TCS rose by 0.83%, Bajaj Finance by 0.68%, Reliance Industries by 0.54%, Bharti Airtel by 0.34%, Titan by 0.32%, Sun Pharma by 0.32%, IndusInd Bank by 0.31%, Tech Mahindra by 0.27%, ITC by 0.21%, Hindustan Unilever by 0.21%, Axis Bank by 0.21%, ICICI Bank by 0.16%, UltraTech Cement by 0.14%, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.13%, HCL Tech by 0.10%, Tata Motors by 0.08%, Asian Paints by 0.02%, and Bajaj Finserv by 0.01%.

Stocks of THESE companies opened with declines

PowerGrid saw the highest decline, opening 0.68% lower. Additionally, Adani Ports fell by 0.36%, NTPC by 0.36%, HDFC Bank by 0.25%, JSW Steel by 0.20%, Tata Steel by 0.14%, Maruti Suzuki by 0.05%, Larsen & Toubro by 0.03%, and Nestlé India by 0.02%. Meanwhile, the stocks of State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra opened without any change.

