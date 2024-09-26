Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Stock markets: Sensex hits all-time peak of 85,327, Nifty surges to fresh record in early trade

Stock markets: Sensex hits all-time peak of 85,327, Nifty surges to fresh record in early trade

Indian stock markets saw notable movements, with key stocks performing strongly on Wednesday. The opening bell signifies a positive day for the markets with robust trading volumes across key stocks​.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: September 26, 2024 10:09 IST
Stock markets
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets for September 26.

Stock markets update: The stock market reached new high on Thursday as the Sensex surged 157.14 points to open at an all-time excessive of 85,327.01 in the early trade. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 index also gained 35.90 points to touch a fresh high of 26,040.05. The equity benchmark indices opened in green amid positive global cues.

Major gainers and laggards 

In the Nifty pack, the top gainers included Maruti, which saw a 1.52% rise, followed by SBI Life with a 1.49% increase, Tata Consumer up by 1.05%, LTI Mindtree gaining 0.91%, and Nestlé India rising by 0.90%. On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp dropped 2.27%, ONGC fell by 1.17%, Hindalco by 0.79%, PowerGrid by 0.78%, and NTPC saw a 0.61% decline.

Sectoral indices performance

In early trading, the Nifty IT index led the gains with a 0.88% increase. Other sectors showing positive movement were Nifty Financial Services up by 0.02%, Nifty FMCG gaining 0.46%, Nifty Pharma up by 0.04%, Nifty Realty increasing by 0.12%, and Nifty Healthcare up by 0.05%.

Meanwhile, declines were seen in Nifty MidSmall Healthcare (down 0.24%), Nifty Oil & Gas (down 0.63%), Nifty Consumer Durables (down 0.84%), Nifty Private Bank (down 0.06%), Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.52%), Nifty Metal (down 0.61%), Nifty Media (down 0.01%), Nifty Auto (down 0.08%), and Nifty Bank (down 0.01%).

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, rupee declined 11 paise to 83.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strengthening dollar against overseas currencies and an increase in crude oil prices. FIIs turning net sellers on Wednesday put further pressure on the domestic currency against the greenback, according to forex experts.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.66, down 8 paise from its previous close of 83.58 against the American currency. It slipped further to 83.69, 11 paise lower from Wednesday's closing rate.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: India's forex reserves jump $5.25 billion to $689.24 billion, says RBI

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Markets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement