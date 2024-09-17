Stock markets: Sensex falls 91 points, Nifty declines over 27 points to 25,356 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 17

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 90.8 points to 82,897.98. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 26.9 points to 25,356.85 points.

Major gainers and laggards

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the biggest laggards. Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted with gains. The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,634.98 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to USD 73.08 a barrel.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, helped by a weak greenback against major crosses overseas and lower crude oil prices in international markets. However, a sluggish trend in the domestic equities and fresh foreign fund outflows amid US rate cut expectations restricted the rise in the local unit, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened slightly weak at 83.87 but gained some ground to turn positive at 83.84, registering a rise of 2 paise from its previous close.

