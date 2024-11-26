Stock markets open in green for second consecutive day as Sensex surges 306 points, Nifty over 24,300

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for November 26

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 306.05 points to 80415.90. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 100.55 points to 24,322.45.

Major gainers and laggards

In the early trading session, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Shriram Finance, and TCS emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty index. On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Trent, and Tata Motors faced losses during the initial hours of trade.

Mixed trends in Asian markets

Asian stock markets displayed mixed trends during early trade. Japan’s Nikkei index saw a decline of 1.36%, settling near 38,260.38, while the Straits Times fell by 0.35%. Taiwan's market was down by 0.63% at 22,803.54. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.47% to 19,240.61. South Korea's KOSPI recorded a 0.61% dip, whereas China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.24%, reaching 3,271.57.