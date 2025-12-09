Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 359 points, Nifty below 25,900, Asian Paints falls 1.73% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 502 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,959 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in red on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, amid weak global cues as sentiment remains fragile with Foreign Institutional Investors (FII)s continuing to sell. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 359.82 points to start the session at 84,742.87, the Nifty dipped 93.45 points to open at 25,867.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,712.37 and the Nifty 50 at 25,960.55. The broader indices traded in the red too in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap shed 206.62 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 257.73 points or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 49,709.41.

In early trade, 502 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,959 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.