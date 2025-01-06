Stock market opening bell: Sensex surges around 300 points, Nifty over 24,000 amid positive global cues

Stock market: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 296.94 points to 79,520.05. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 85.2 points to 24,089.95.
