Monday, January 06, 2025
     
  5. Stock market opening bell: Sensex surges around 300 points, Nifty over 24,000 amid positive global cues

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Published : Jan 06, 2025 10:03 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 10:03 IST
Stock market update
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 6.

Stock market: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 296.94 points to 79,520.05. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 85.2 points to 24,089.95.

