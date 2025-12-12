Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 232 points, Nifty near 25,600, L&T among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 106.5 points at 26,132.50, compared to the previous close of 26,026.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green on Friday, December 12, 2025, after US stocks hit a record high, even as the dollar headed for its third straight weekly drop. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 232.9 points to start the session at 85,051.03, the Nifty gained 72.65 points to open at 25,971.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,818.13 and the Nifty 50 at 25,898.55. The broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 102.58 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 95.60 points or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 50,658.93.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining around 1.92 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 0.38 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 2,082 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 507 were trading in the red. Sixty-one stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 106.5 points at 26,132.50, compared to the previous close of 26,026.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on December 11 and offloaded equities of Rs 2,020.94 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 3,796.07 crore on the same day.

"We believe that key support zones are at 25,850/84,500 and 25,800/84,300. Above these levels, the market could continue the bullish momentum until 26,000/85,100. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the market up to 26,100–26,150/85,400–85,500. However, below 25,800/84,300, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in green after US stock markets hit a record high. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 460.18 points or 0.92 per cent to trade at 50,609, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 361.49 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 27.92 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 1,54 points or 0.04 per cent.